Russia and Ukraine renewed their respective accusations on violating a US-brokered deal to pause attacks against each other's energy infrastructure following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, the US brokered two agreements between Russia and Ukraine – one to “ensure safe navigation” in the Black Sea and another for a 30-day halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure – following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the agreements, both sides have frequently accused each other of violating the pause on energy-related strikes.

“Another round of deliberate strikes and damage to energy facilities – an FPV drone hit a substation in the Sumy region, and in Nikopol, Dnipro region, a power line was damaged by artillery fire,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X on Wednesday.

Expressing that nearly 4,000 consumers in the two regions were left without electricity due to the attacks, Zelenskyy reiterated the need for “new and tangible pressure on Russia to put this war on a path toward ending.”

“This systematic and constant nature of Russian strikes clearly indicates that Moscow despises the diplomatic efforts of partners. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not even want to ensure a partial ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said.

He urged for actions “as soon as possible,” saying: “We should not wait until April 11, when it will be a month since Russia said ‘no’ to the American proposal for a ceasefire.”

“We are ready to work with all our partners in the US, Europe, and around the world in the most constructive way to achieve this much-needed result—a dignified and lasting peace,” he added.

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed on Telegram that its air defences shot down 41 out of 74 drones launched by Russia during the overnight attack.

Russia did not immediately comment on the accusations, though its Defence Ministry later accused Ukraine of conducting two strikes on its energy infrastructure in the border region of Kursk over the past day.

A ministry statement said Kiev’s attack resulted in power outages for over 1,500 consumers in the region's central Kursky district.

The ministry claimed in an earlier statement that the country's air defences intercepted 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, of which 87 were shot down over the Kursk region.