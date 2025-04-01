Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of violating US-brokered energy truce
Russia said that it had complained to the United States about Ukrainian strikes on its energy sites, hours after Kiev reported a Russian attack had left tens of thousands without power. / Reuters
April 1, 2025

Russia and Ukraine have reported new strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, with both sides accusing the other of breaching a US-brokered agreement to pause such attacks following talks in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine launched two attacks Monday, the first of which struck an electrical substation in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

It said a second attack hit a 10 kV high-voltage line in the border region of Belgorod, resulting in cuts of power supply to more than 1,200 household consumers in the Grayvoronsky district on Tuesday.

"Regardless of its public statements about its support for the Russian-American agreements on a phased settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kiev regime continues to unilaterally strike Russia's energy facilities on a daily basis," it added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said a morning strike in the southern city of Kherson dam aged an energy facility and resulted in power outages to 45,000 residents.

"After Riyadh, one of the agreements with the US was not to attack energy infrastructure. At the same time, Russia continues to violate this agreement," Sybiha said at a news conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kiev.

Last month, the US brokered two agreements between Russia and Ukraine, one to "ensure safe navigation" in the Black Sea and another for a 30-day halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure following talks in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

Despite the agreements, both sides have frequently accused each other of violating the pause on energy-related strikes.

