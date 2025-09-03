INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
US court blocks Trump's use of 1798 wartime law to deport Venezuelan gang suspects
Appeals judges say the Alien Enemies Act cannot be used for immigration enforcement, according to reports.
US court blocks Trump's use of 1798 wartime law to deport Venezuelan gang suspects
FILE - Relatives of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador for allegedly being members of Tren de Aragua protest in Caracas. / AP
September 3, 2025

A US federal appeals court has blocked the Trump administration from using a centuries-old wartime statute to deport Venezuelans accused of ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, saying the law does not apply to immigration enforcement.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 on Tuesday to issue a preliminary injunction, finding that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 could not be stretched to cover the removals. The panel rejected the administration’s claim that the gang’s activities amounted to a “warlike invasion.”

“Our analysis leads us to grant a preliminary injunction to prevent removal because we find no invasion or predatory incursion,” the majority opinion said, according to NBC News.

RelatedTRT Global - What is Alien Enemies Act, a 225-year-old law that could redefine US immigration under Trump?

The Trump administration had designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organisation in February and argued it was conducting “irregular warfare” by driving irregular migration.

Recommended

The US Supreme Court in April had already stopped an earlier attempt to deport alleged members, ruling that a 24-hour notice period was inadequate.

Civil liberties groups welcomed the latest decision. Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union said: “The Trump administration’s attempt to use a wartime statute during peacetime to regulate immigration was rightly shut down by the court.”

The appeals panel stressed that its ruling was confined to the Alien Enemies Act and did not bar the government from pursuing other legal tools to remove suspected foreign terrorists.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us