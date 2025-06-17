Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his United Arab Emirates counterpart, in a phone call, as Israel continues with its strikes on Iran.

Besides the Israel-Iran conflict, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and other regional issues, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"During the call, President Erdogan stated that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks on Iran poses a risk to the security of the entire region, that the region is unable to endure another war," the statement said.

Erdogan also stressed efforts to end the clashes through diplomatic channels.

The key to resolving the nuclear dispute with Iran is returning to negotiations, he said.

He cautioned that the ongoing situation must not eclipse the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that if it does, the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem may also come under threat of Israeli occupation.