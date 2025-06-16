The Paris Air Show, which began on Monday, is blocking certain Israeli stands displaying offensive weapons.

Organisers of the event, one of the world’s largest weapons technology fairs, told broadcaster Franceinfo that they had “carried out instructions from the relevant French authorities prior to the opening of the show, regarding the removal of certain equipment presented on Israeli stands.”

Images from the event show black partitions erected around several Israeli stands.

Four major Israeli companies – Rafael, Uvision, Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries – did not follow the framework limiting the exhibition of offensive weapons, and thus were sanctioned, according to Franceinfo.

A source told the broadcaster that the companies would only be able to reopen their stands if they agree to withdraw the weapons.

Israel's Defence Ministry slammed the decision as "outrageous" and rejected the demand to remove the weapons.

"The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition – weapons that compete with French industries,” it said in a statement.

Israel’s presence at the Paris Air Show had also drawn criticism from several groups calling for the removal of Israeli companies from Le Bourget, citing the risk of “perpetuating international crime,” according to Franceinfo.

The Paris Air Show, running through Sunday, takes place against the backdrop of Israel’s continuing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, as well as hostilities between Israel and its regional rival Iran.