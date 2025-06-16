Since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in late May, over 300 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed and nearly 3,000 have been injured by Israeli forces near the foundation's controversial sites amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the blockaded Palestinian territory and its people.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the US in coordination with Tel Aviv, relies solely on Israeli-controlled access points for aid, including Ashdod Port and Karem Abu Salem crossing.