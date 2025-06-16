WAR ON GAZA
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
At least 2,649 Palestinians were injured seeking aid.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
June 16, 2025

Since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in late May, over 300 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed and nearly 3,000 have been injured by Israeli forces near the foundation's controversial sites amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the blockaded Palestinian territory and its people.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the US in coordination with Tel Aviv, relies solely on Israeli-controlled access points for aid, including Ashdod Port and Karem Abu Salem crossing.

