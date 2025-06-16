TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
Israel, "which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region," might realise its mistake too late, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
In light of recent regional developments, Erdogan announced significant defence industry initiatives. / AA
a day ago

From the very beginning, Türkiye has advocated for discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme to take place at the negotiating table, and this is still the same stance today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan made these remarks on Monday during his address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting.

President Erdogan said Türkiye has been making intense diplomatic efforts, both personally and through the foreign minister, to halt clashes in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation," the president said.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Israel's attack, launched under the pretence of targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, has far-reaching, insidious aims, Erdogan added.

“With every act of oppression, every drop of blood shed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardising its own existence and nation's future,” he added.

“Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants,” warned the Turkish leader.

Israel, “which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region,” might realise its mistake too late, he urged.

Touching upon the advancement of Türkiye’s defence industry, Erdogan said that in light of the latest developments, Ankara is making production plans to bring its short- and long-range missile stocks to the level of deterrence.

“In short order, we'll have a defence capacity that no one will dare to challenge,” he announced.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
