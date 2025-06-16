Korea: A Country Under Pressure | Storyteller
WORLD
2 min read
Korea: A Country Under Pressure | StorytellerSouth Korea's rapid growth fuels high stress, insomnia, burnout and the lowest global fertility rate. What's the human cost of such a hyper-competitive society?
Korea: A Country Under Pressure / TRT World
June 16, 2025

[NOTE: Korea: A Country Under Pressure available until June 21, 2025.]

South Korea is often seen as a futuristic economic success story — home to Samsung, Hyundai, and the global phenomenon of K-pop. But beneath the surface of its gleaming cities lies a society grappling with deep emotional and social stress.

The worldwide success of "Squid Game" in 2021 revealed a truth familiar to many Koreans: debt, overwhelming pressure, and the desperate pursuit of financial survival. Millions of young people are heavily indebted, while rates of depression and suicide continue to rise.

In Seoul, a city that never sleeps, overworked professionals seek rest in nap cafes and sleep clinics. The culture of “bali-bali” — literally “hurry-hurry” — drives an intense work ethic and relentless competition from early childhood to adulthood. School entrance exams determine not only academic futures but even marriage prospects.

Despite this pressure, pop culture paints a glamorous picture: teenagers cruising in luxury cars through Gangnam, influencers like Claire Luvcat earning fortunes by filming their pets, and K-pop idols with millions of followers. But the gap between aspiration and reality is stark.

Delivery workers report 90-hour weeks, unpaid pre-shift hours, and an epidemic of deaths from overwork — so widespread it has a name: “gwarosa.” Meanwhile, young people turn to instant online loans with predatory interest rates, often falling into unmanageable debt. Shame over financial failure is the leading cause of suicide in Korea. More than 800 people have jumped from Seoul’s infamous “Bridge of Death.”

To cope, some Koreans return to old traditions — including arranged matchmaking — or seek peace in Buddhist retreats through “Temple Stay” programs. Others go further, participating in “living funerals,” lying in coffins to symbolically reflect on their lives and write farewell letters.

South Korea’s paradox — cutting-edge success coexisting with emotional burnout — is both a national crisis and a mirror of challenges that may soon face other fast-paced, high-pressure societies around the world.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

Explore
BBC’s Gaza coverage reveals staggering bias against Palestinians
Iran blasts Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'
Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones
Trump urges Iran to talk as G7 looks for common ground
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
US warship heads to Middle East as Iran, Israel conflict escalates
Paris Air Show bars Israeli stands exhibiting offensive weapons
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
Pakistan shuts air, land routes with Iran amid escalating regional tensions
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Korea: A Country Under Pressure | Storyteller
India's Modi visits Greek-administered Cyprus just days after clashing with Pakistan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us