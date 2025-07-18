WORLD
2 min read
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
At a summit hosted by Germany, interior ministers from five other EU countries pledge a coordinated crackdown on irregular migration, faster deportations and new deals with third countries.
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
The meeting at Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze, came after Berlin’s controversial May decision to block asylum seekers at the border. / Reuters
July 18, 2025

Germany and its five neighbours have called for tougher asylum rules and new measures to streamline the deportation of irregular migrants to their home countries.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who hosted the summit meeting on Friday at Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain, said they had agreed to take steps to further tighten European migration policy and reduce the number of irregular migrants.

"We have a common interest in acting in a coordinated European manner, and so we are coming together to plan European initiatives to reform migration policy," Dobrindt said in a statement after the meeting, which brought together interior ministers from France, Poland, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

In a joint declaration released after the meeting, the ministers said they would enhance their cooperation to reduce irregular migration effectively.

They noted that the large number of migrants who have entered Europe illegally in the past 10 years had put pressure on their countries' social systems and contributed to growing polarisation.

RelatedTRT Global - Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance

The ministers outlined key priorities, including reforms for stricter asylum rules, strengthening the EU’s external borders, developing strategic partnerships with third countries, intensifying efforts against migrant smuggling, and creating efficient solutions to streamline deportations while reducing bureaucratic burden.

“Effective returns are essential for maintaining trust in a balanced European migration policy. We advocate for a new EU Return Regulation that will ensure effective returns by enhancing the member states’ means of action across the EU,” the ministers stated in the joint declaration, adding that deportations to countries such as Afghanistan and Syria must be made possible.

“All suitable policy measures and instruments, such as those related to visas, trade and development aid, should be used as leverage to increase the number of returns and to improve overall cooperation on migration management,” the ministers stated, adding that existing readmission agreements and arrangements must be fully implemented, and new ones must be negotiated and finalised promptly.

They also called on the EU authorities to further develop “strategic partnerships” with countries of origin and transit to reduce the flows of irregular migration. “We will significantly broaden our strategic partnerships with third countries along the main migration routes,” the ministers said.

“This also includes combating the root causes of irregular or forced migration, including providing adequate support to allow for a dignified life in migrants’ countries of origin and places of first refuge,” they said.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us