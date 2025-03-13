TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to monitor SDF-Syria deal to unify territory
Defence ministry sources say that Türkiye will not tolerate any concessions on Syria’s unity and territorial integrity as Ankara remains resolute in its fight against terrorism.
Syria is recovering from Bashar al Assad's 24-year rule following a surprise offensive by armed opposition groups in December. / AA
March 13, 2025

The new Syrian administration has reached a long-awaited agreement with the SDF, led by YPG — the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group — to integrate areas under their control as part of a unified Syria.

The fragile deal has raised hopes for an end to years of separatist violence and oppression of the local communities at the hands of YPG terrorists. PYD and its armed wing YPG are PKK’s Syrian offshoots.

On Thursday, sources from Türkiye’s defence ministry stated they would closely monitor the agreement’s implementation and its consequences.

“We will observe how the agreement is carried out and its impact on the ground,” the sources said, stressing that Türkiye will not tolerate any concessions on Syria’s unity and territorial integrity as Ankara remains resolute in its fight against terrorism.

A delegation from Türkiye’s defence ministry is set to visit Syria in the coming days. Meanwhile, Türkiye’s newly appointed military attache in Syria is expected to meet the Syrian defence minister on Thursday.

The agreement is part of the Syrian transitional government's efforts to dissolve armed factions and consolidate them under a national army.

It follows a statement from the PKK terror group’s jailed ringleader Abdullah Ocalan calling for the dissolution of all groups under the terrorist organisation, aligning with Türkiye’s long-standing demands and signalling the group’s inevitable disbandment.

Security ties with Europe

Defence ministry sources further stressed that Türkiye plays a crucial role in European security as a NATO and OSCE member and an EU candidate country, considering its advanced defence industry and regional crisis management efforts.

They added that during a visit to Türkiye on Thursday, the UK’s defence secretary is due to discuss bilateral and regional defence and security matters, including cooperation in the defence industry, focusing on the Russia–Ukraine war and European security.

Ankara is also evaluating an offer from the UK’s defence ministry regarding Türkiye’s procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
