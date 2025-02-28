TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye advances in its quest for 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Day after PKK's jailed ringleader called for the terror outfit to disband, Turkish President Erdogan says it's an opportunity toward Ankara's goal of "tearing down the wall of terror that has been built between our thousand-year-old brotherhood."
Türkiye advances in its quest for 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
"We have the opportunity to take a historic step on the path to the goal of tearing down the wall of terror that has been erected between our thousand-year-old brotherhood," says Erdogan. / Reuters
February 28, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country has entered a new phase through its "Türkiye without terror" efforts, a day after PKK terror group's jailed ringleader Abdullah Ocalan called for the dissolution of all groups under the terrorist organisation and urged an end to its more than 40-year-long terror campaign.

Speaking at the Halic Congress Center in an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Kanal 7 Media Group, Erdogan said that Türkiye faced "very serious difficulties in its 40-year trial against terrorism" while emphasising that "almost all of the excuses that the terrorist organisation used as a tool for exploitation have either been eliminated or resolved."

"As of yesterday, a new phase has been entered in the 'Turkey without terror' efforts that started with the bold initiative of our People's Alliance partner, Nationalist Movement Party Chairman Mr. Devlet Bahceli, and advanced with our determined stance," he added.

In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK terror group — recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly.

Erdogan said, "We have the opportunity to take a historic step on the path to the goal of tearing down the wall of terror that has been erected between our thousand-year-old brotherhood."

"The disruption of the insidious and dirty game that imperialism has been playing in this geography for two centuries will not only be a gain for our country and citizens, but also for our entire region," he said, referring to the colonial powers’ role in the region.

"No individual of this nation, Turks and Kurds, will forgive anyone who has caused the process to become deadlocked with ambivalent rhetoric and actions, as has been the case in the past," said Erdogan, adding, "We will meticulously monitor through our relevant institutions whether the process that has begun has been fulfilled with all its elements."

Erdogan warned, "Türkiye will not only thwart the bloody games of imperialism, but will also hopefully reach its goals in economic development and foreign and domestic policy more quickly."

He promised everyone one in the country will benefit and prosper from a terror-free situation.

"The winner of a 'Türkiye without terror' effort will be, with Allah’s permission, all 85 million people, every single member of our nation, regardless of whether they are Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis or Sunnis."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us