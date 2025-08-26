WORLD
Türkiye is the guarantor of Kurds' security, peace, well-being: Erdogan
The Turkish president’s remarks come amidst the formation of a new parliamentary committee aimed at countering terrorist YPG and PKK-linked threats.
NATO-member Türkiye has been one of Syria's main foreign allies after the ousting of Bashar al Assad last year. / Anadolu Agency
August 26, 2025

Türkiye is the guarantor of Kurds' security, peace, and well-being, like all brotherly people in Syria, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

“Those who turn to Ankara and Damascus will prevail,” he said during a speech commemorating the 954th anniversary of the Malazgirt victory in Türkiye's Mus Province.

The Turkish president underlined that his country’s vision for ‘the Century of Türkiye’ will first turn into a great and powerful terror-free Türkiye, then into a terror-free region, through collective efforts.

He added that despite all obstacles, blockades, and sabotage, Ankara remains committed to striving for a powerful Türkiye, united as a nation of 86 million people bound by history, culture, a shared civilisation, and common beliefs.

“As Turks, Arabs, and Kurds, we will live side by side together in this land until the end of time,” Erdogan said.

His remarks come weeks after Türkiye’s parliament established a high-level committee aimed at charting a legal path towards what officials describe as a “terror-free Türkiye,” in a move framed as a historic turning point for peace in the region by Turkish officials.

Inaugurated on August 5, the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee is billed as a platform for dialogue between Turks and Kurds and a bid to resolve any disagreements through parliamentary channels.

“The brotherhood between Turks and Kurds is a foundational element of our geography," Turkish parliamentary speaker Numan Kurtulmus had said during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the committee.

“This process is a matter of national survival that concerns the shared future of Turks, Kurds, and citizens from all walks of life.”

Officials say the committee will serve as a deliberative body tasked with identifying reforms, drafting legislation, and informing the public about the progress, with its mandate running until the end of 2025.

Regional warnings

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Yet, months after the signing of the agreement, Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa criticised the SDF over contradictions between its words and actions regarding the implementation of the agreement.

In July, 30 PKK terrorists burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave in northern Iraq, which Ankara said was the beginning of the group's dismantlement. 

The development marks one of the most significant gestures in the long-running terror campaign against Türkiye by the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US, and the EU.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

On August 13, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that the YPG terror group should stop posing a threat to Türkiye and the region immediately, during a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart.

"My call to the YPG is that they should immediately remove themselves as a threat to Türkiye and the region, along with the terrorists they have gathered from around the world," Fidan said at the time.

