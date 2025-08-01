WAR ON GAZA
'Are innocent Israeli lives more valuable than innocent Palestinian and Christian lives?' — Greene
GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene criticises US funding for Israel's carnage in Gaza, asking why American taxpayers should support a campaign that kills innocents and deepens domestic neglect.
Greene questions US support for Israel, citing mass deaths of Palestinian Muslim and Christian civilians. / AP
August 1, 2025

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who became the first GOP lawmaker to call Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza as "genocide", has now criticised US support for Tel Aviv, questioning whether American taxpayer dollars should continue funding Israel's carnage that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, including Palestinians and Christians.

"Are innocent Israeli lives more valuable than innocent Palestinian and Christian lives? And why should America continue funding this?" Greene wrote in a post on X.

She said Israel's Netanyahu regime is waging a campaign to "systematically" cleanse Palestinians from their lands.

"The secular government of nuclear-armed Israel has proven that they are beyond capable of dealing with their enemies and are capable of and are in the process of systematically cleansing them from the land," she said.

"Yesterday I spoke to a Christian pastor from Gaza. There are children starving. And Christians have been killed and injured, as well as many innocent people. If you are an American Christian, this should be absolutely unacceptable to you."

Her remarks come amid worsening conditions in Gaza, where more than 60,200 Palestinians — including thousands of women and children — have been killed since Israel launched its carnage on October 7, 2023.

More than 70 percent of Israel's victims are women and children. Palestine says Israel killed over 18,500 children in its genocide so far.

First GOP lawmaker to admit Israel's 'genocide'

Greene said that many Americans no longer support what she called "funding and fighting Israel's wars," particularly as images of starving children and bombed-out hospitals continue to emerge.

She stressed that her critique was not anti-Semitic or anti-Israel but was rooted in a broader objection to US foreign policy priorities.

"As a US Representative, I represent the American people," Greene said.

"My full focus is on fixing America's problems... Most importantly, I demand the federal government serve the American people, who pay your salaries."

Other lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders, have also called out the Trump administration for continuing to send billions in aid to the regime of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite civilian massacres and the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Greene recently introduced a measure to cancel $500 million in US funding for Israel's missile defence system, citing the growing national debt.

"I sincerely hope Republicans, out on August recess right now, will return in September with a renewed focus to stop funding foreign wars and stop waging the fiscal war against my children and their entire generation," she said.

One of Trump's closest allies in Congress, Greene, a strong supporter of the "America First" agenda, became the first House Republican to publicly use the term "genocide" to describe Israel's carnage in Gaza.

She has also publicly criticised fellow Republican Randy Fine of Florida for saying that Palestinians in Gaza should "starve away" until the captives held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas are released.

