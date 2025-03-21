US President Donald Trump denied a report that billionaire Elon Musk will be briefed by the Pentagon on military plans for a potential war with China.

"The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!" said the president.

The New York Times, citing two officials, said Thursday that the briefing is set to take place Friday.

Another official said the briefing would focus on China but provided no further details, while a fourth official verified Musk’s planned presence at the Pentagon without elaborating.

According to the Times, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell initially did not comment on why Musk was receiving a China war plan briefing.

However, after it published the article, Parnell said the Defense Department was "excited to welcome" Musk, who was invited by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and was "just visiting."

According to the report, the visit significantly expands Musk's government role and highlights his conflicts of interest.