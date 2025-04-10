WORLD
China tells Ukraine war parties to avoid irresponsible comments
Beijing urged parties in the Ukraine war to stop irresponsible claims after President Zelenskyy said Chinese citizens are fighting for Russia.
China maintained it remains neutral and supports a peaceful resolution. / Reuters
April 10, 2025

China warned parties in the Ukraine war on Thursday against making "irresponsible remarks" after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Beijing knows its citizens are being recruited by Russia to fight in the conflict.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kiev had details of 155 Chinese nationals who had been deployed to assist Moscow's invasion, a day after claiming the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.

Asked about Zelenskyy's assertion on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry told "relevant parties" to "refrain from expressing irresponsible remarks".

"We would advise the relevant parties to recognise China's role correctly and clear-headedly," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing, without mentioning Ukraine or Zelenskyy by name.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the grinding three-year war despite criticism from Western governments that its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the "overt involvement of Chinese citizens in combat operations... is a deliberate step towards expanding the war".

"They drag other countries into war," Zelenskyy said of Russia.

"I believe that they are now dragging China into this war."

Lin said Beijing "has always required that its nationals... avoid involving themselves in armed conflicts in any form".

"China is not a creator of or party to the Ukraine crisis. We are staunch supporters and active promoters of a peaceful resolution," he said.

TRT Global - Three years of Russia-Ukraine war: Is an end in sight?

Three years on, could Russia’s war in Ukraine finally be coming to an end with US President Trump’s push to see it conclude?

SOURCE:AFP
