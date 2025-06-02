Karol Nawrocki has been elected Poland’s new president after narrowly defeating Warsaw’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, in a tightly contested runoff.

Nawrocki secured 50.89 percent of the votes in Sunday's runoff, the country’s national election commission, while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11 percent of the votes.

The 42-year-old conservative historian and former head of the Institute of National Remembrance, a state institution dedicated to investigating and prosecuting crimes committed by Nazi and Communist regimes against the Polish nation, Nawrocki emphasised nationalist themes, traditional Catholic values, and a “Poland First” mantra during his campaign.

His platform focused on sovereignty, opposing perceived EU overreach, particularly on judicial reforms and migration policies.

A political newcomer with no prior elected office, Nawrocki was endorsed by the nationalist conservative Law and Justice party in November 2024.

Polls indicated he also garnered support from a majority of voters who backed Slawomir Mentzen, the nationalist candidate who placed third in the first round of the presidential election on May 18.

In addition to European figures who share his political outlook, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian George Simion, who narrowly lo such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian George Simion, who narrowly lost his country’s presidential runoff on May 18, Nawrocki received support from US conservatives, including President Donald Trump, who hosted him at the White House.

Nawrocki’s alignment with Trump’s rhetoric includes scepticism toward Ukraine’s NATO membership, criticism of the EU, and remarks against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allegedly showing insufficient gratitude for Poland’s aid. However, Nawrocki supports Poland’s military assistance to Ukraine against Russia.

His presidency is expected to challenge the pro-EU liberal government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. As president, Nawrocki holds veto power over legislation, which could slow, or block reforms related to judicial independence and abortion rights.

His tenure may strain Poland’s EU relations due to his Eurosceptic stance, close ties with the Trump administration, and focus on national priorities, such as favouring Polish citizens over Ukrainian refugees in economic and social policies.

As such, Nawrocki’s election signals a nationalist shift in Poland, aligning with broader right-wing populist trends in Europe. It is likely to deepen domestic divisions while influencing Poland’s role within NATO and the EU.