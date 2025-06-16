ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
UK warns military strikes cannot stop Iran's capabilities amid widening conflict
Foreign secretary says UK was not involved in Israeli strikes and warns of grave regional and economic risks if conflict escalates.
UK warns military strikes cannot stop Iran's capabilities amid widening conflict
UK warns military strikes cannot stop Iran’s capabilities amid widening conflict / AFP
15 hours ago

Britain’s foreign secretary has said that war between Israel and Iran marks a moment of grave danger for the Middle East, warning that military action alone cannot halt Iran’s nuclear or military development.

Addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons, David Lammy confirmed that Israel had launched "extensive strikes" on Iranian sites, including military and nuclear facilities, as well as targeting senior figures.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missile fire, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Lammy said the United Kingdom was not involved in the Israeli military attack but reiterated London’s support for Israeli security. "No military action can put an end to Iran’s capabilities," he told parliament, while stressing the need for renewed diplomacy.

He said Britain's immediate focus was on the safety of its nationals, noting that crisis teams had been deployed to Egypt and Jordan to help citizens exit the region. UK nationals in affected areas were urged to register with the Foreign Office for assistance.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel seeks foreign help to intercept Iranian attacks — public broadcaster

Lammy highlighted the risk of wider instability, citing continued violence in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, and ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

He warned of economic fallout from any escalation, noting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s role in global oil supply.

Calling for restraint, Lammy said a deepening war "would have grave and unpredictable consequences" and urged both sides to step back. "This is a military action conducted by Israel," he said. "The United Kingdom was not involved."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
BBC’s Gaza coverage reveals staggering bias against Palestinians
Iran blasts Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'
Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones
Trump urges Iran to talk as G7 looks for common ground
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
US warship heads to Middle East as Iran, Israel conflict escalates
Paris Air Show bars Israeli stands exhibiting offensive weapons
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
Pakistan shuts air, land routes with Iran amid escalating regional tensions
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Korea: A Country Under Pressure | Storyteller
India's Modi visits Greek-administered Cyprus just days after clashing with Pakistan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us