ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Iran uses 'new methods' causing Israeli defence systems to target each other
Operation also demonstrated ‘that the calculations and assessments of the Zionist enemy and the Americans against Islamic Iran were completely wrong,’ says IRGC.
Iran uses 'new methods' causing Israeli defence systems to target each other
"Effective, targeted and more devastating" operations will continue , IRGC says. / AP
6 hours ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said they used new methods to disrupt Israeli multi-layered defence systems during an eighth wave of operations, causing them to target each other.

The IRGC said on Monday that enhanced intelligence and equipment capabilities used in the "more powerful and devastating than before" attack caused Israeli defence systems to malfunction.

"The enemy's multi-layered defence systems were disrupted in such a way that the regime's defence systems targeted each other," it said.

The IRGC said their innovations led to maximum missile strikes hitting targets despite "comprehensive US and Western support" for Israel's defensive technologies.

Iran described the operation as fulfilling promises made by now-deceased commanders and said it showed that “the calculations and assessments of the Zionist enemy and the Americans against Islamic Iran were completely wrong.”

The IRGC warned that "effective, targeted and more devastating" operations against vital targets of the "fake regime" will continue until its "complete destruction."

The strikes killed and injured dozens in Israel on Monday, escalating the conflict that began when Tel Aviv initially attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran warns Israelis to leave country as it may not be 'inhabitable' in coming days
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us