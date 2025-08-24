Renowned world music artist Sami Yusuf performed Saturday in Istanbul after a long break.

The concert, “Ecstasy: Between Two Seas,” drew strong interest, with 25,000 people in attendance.

Opening the show with remarks in Turkish, Yusuf said: “Welcome, everyone. May God protect Türkiye and the Turkic world. May God safeguard the entire ummah and humanity. May He wholly shield the nation from evil, and may all our prayers be with our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine. We hear you; we stand with you. Türkiye and humanity are always by your side. May God be your helper and protector.”

Yusuf said it was a great honor to share the stage with outstanding musicians from around the world, adding, “Istanbul and this country are deep in my heart.”

He was accompanied by renowned performers from China, France, the UK and Spain, as well as Turkish vocalists.

Spanish debut, and tribute to Gaza