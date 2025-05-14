WAR ON GAZA
4 min read
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
Despite American pressure, Israel sticks to rigid terms as deadly air strikes continue across Gaza during Trump's Middle East visit, Haaretz reports.
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
Outreach by Steve Witkoff comes as Israel ramps up its genocide in Gaza. / Reuters
May 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times in recent days, urging him to broaden the mandate of his negotiating team and be more flexible in talks with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel's Haaretz daily reported, citing an unnamed source.

The outreach by Steve Witkoff, who is currently in the Qatari capital Doha, comes as Israel ramps up its genocide in Gaza, launching a second day of heavy air strikes on various areas, including the European Gaza Hospital complex near Khan Younis, killing at least 80 Palestinians, including women and some 22 children.

Despite the ongoing negotiations and Trump's visit to the Middle East, Netanyahu continues to resist concessions.

Israel is sticking to the "Witkoff framework," a proposal outlined two and a half months ago that calls for a 45-day ceasefire and negotiations in exchange for Hamas releasing 10 hostages and handing over the remains of half of the Israelis who have died, the source told the daily.

The Israeli delegation in Doha, led by the Shin Bet security agency's deputy chief, has meetings with Witkoff and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to another the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Witkoff is also exploring additional proposals, including phased hostage releases, to persuade parties to agree to a ceasefire, it added, citing unnamed sources.

But Israeli officials continue to insist that any end to the war must include the return of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas and the exile of its leadership.

Netanyahu prolonging war

Channel 12 reported earlier on Wednesday that despite US pressure, the Israeli delegation's mandate remains narrowly limited to discussing the original Witkoff plan, with no room for further negotiation.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate a comprehensive deal to release Israeli hostages in exchange for a complete ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu has added new conditions, including disarming Hamas, which the group rejects as long as the Israeli occupation continues.

Opposition lawmakers and hostage families accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease far-right factions and maintain political power.

Later, an Israeli channel reported that Netanyahu rejected a new proposal presented by Witkoff, despite the plan receiving positive signals from Hamas and being accepted by mediators.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that the plan was presented by Witkoff during his visit to Doha.

The report added that Netanyahu continues to push for a partial deal that does not include ending the war.

The Israeli negotiating delegation arrived in Doha on Tuesday, ahead of Witkoff and Boehler, for the latest round of mediation. Cairo, Doha and Washington are hoping to reach an agreement before the end of Trump's visit, his first to the region since beginning his second term in January.

Israel estimates that 58 of its citizens are being held hostage in Gaza, with 20 still alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians are being detained in Israeli prisons, many of whom are subjected to torture, malnutrition and medical neglect, according to rights groups.

Gaza genocide

A previous ceasefire and prisoner swap brokered by Egypt and Qatar and backed by the US began on January 19 was shattered by Israel in early March, with Hamas adhering to the terms of the deal.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children. Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under debris of bombed homes.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us