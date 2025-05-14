US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times in recent days, urging him to broaden the mandate of his negotiating team and be more flexible in talks with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel's Haaretz daily reported, citing an unnamed source.

The outreach by Steve Witkoff, who is currently in the Qatari capital Doha, comes as Israel ramps up its genocide in Gaza, launching a second day of heavy air strikes on various areas, including the European Gaza Hospital complex near Khan Younis, killing at least 80 Palestinians, including women and some 22 children.

Despite the ongoing negotiations and Trump's visit to the Middle East, Netanyahu continues to resist concessions.

Israel is sticking to the "Witkoff framework," a proposal outlined two and a half months ago that calls for a 45-day ceasefire and negotiations in exchange for Hamas releasing 10 hostages and handing over the remains of half of the Israelis who have died, the source told the daily.

The Israeli delegation in Doha, led by the Shin Bet security agency's deputy chief, has meetings with Witkoff and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to another the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Witkoff is also exploring additional proposals, including phased hostage releases, to persuade parties to agree to a ceasefire, it added, citing unnamed sources.

But Israeli officials continue to insist that any end to the war must include the return of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas and the exile of its leadership.

Netanyahu prolonging war

Channel 12 reported earlier on Wednesday that despite US pressure, the Israeli delegation's mandate remains narrowly limited to discussing the original Witkoff plan, with no room for further negotiation.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate a comprehensive deal to release Israeli hostages in exchange for a complete ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu has added new conditions, including disarming Hamas, which the group rejects as long as the Israeli occupation continues.

Opposition lawmakers and hostage families accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease far-right factions and maintain political power.

Later, an Israeli channel reported that Netanyahu rejected a new proposal presented by Witkoff, despite the plan receiving positive signals from Hamas and being accepted by mediators.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that the plan was presented by Witkoff during his visit to Doha.

The report added that Netanyahu continues to push for a partial deal that does not include ending the war.

The Israeli negotiating delegation arrived in Doha on Tuesday, ahead of Witkoff and Boehler, for the latest round of mediation. Cairo, Doha and Washington are hoping to reach an agreement before the end of Trump's visit, his first to the region since beginning his second term in January.

Israel estimates that 58 of its citizens are being held hostage in Gaza, with 20 still alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians are being detained in Israeli prisons, many of whom are subjected to torture, malnutrition and medical neglect, according to rights groups.

Gaza genocide

A previous ceasefire and prisoner swap brokered by Egypt and Qatar and backed by the US began on January 19 was shattered by Israel in early March, with Hamas adhering to the terms of the deal.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children. Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under debris of bombed homes.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.