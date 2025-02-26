Israeli forces have used brutal torture methods on Palestinian prisoners, including electric shocks, severe beatings, and exposure to corrosive chemicals, as one of those released recently lost an eye and suffered extensive burns on his skin during custody.

Palestinian Mohammed Abu Tawila is currently hospitalised, with doctors describing his condition as both physically and psychologically traumatised.

Images of the Palestinian posted on social media by Palestinian journalists Walid Houran and Wissam Nassar clearly show that Abu Tawila, who was held by Israel for a year, suffered severe chemical burns on his body and lost an eye as a result of torture in prison.

Abu Tawila, a professional engineer, has visible signs of torture on his skin, indicating that he was subjected to harmful chemicals while in detention.

He was detained in Gaza during Israeli attacks and subjected to brutal interrogation, including physical and psychological torture.

He was tortured with electric shocks, high-pressure cold water, severe beatings, and exposure to corrosive chemicals, and due to this, he lost an eye and sustained severe burns to his skin.

Abu Tawila was tortured by Israelis until his release, as he was forced to walk a long distance in handcuffs and stripped naked before being freed.

By the time he arrived at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, also known as the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel, his condition was reported to be extremely critical.

READ MORE

Inhumane treatment, torture

Doctors treating him at the hospital said he needed extensive medical and psychological care to recover from the severe physical and emotional trauma caused by the torture.

Healthcare services and medical facilities in war-torn Gaza are nearly nonexistent due to ongoing Israeli attacks, prompting calls to international organisations to facilitate Abu Tawila's transfer abroad for treatment.

Abu Tawila is among the hundreds of Palestinians subjected to severe torture at Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel, where at least 36 Palestinian deaths have been documented.

The Sde Teiman detention centre in southern Israel, which used to hold detained Palestinians, has been reported for cases of torture.

A New York Times report published last month stated that Palestinians detained at Sde Teiman were forced to sit silently on the ground for up to 18 hours a day, blindfolded and handcuffed, in an open-air area.

The report also revealed that detainees could be held at the facility for up to three months, during which many were subjected to inhumane treatment and torture during interrogations.

Some former detainees, who were later released, have spoken out about the severe torture they endured at Sde Teiman.