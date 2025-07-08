South Africa has noted the correspondence from U.S. President Donald Trump on the unilateral imposition of a 30% reciprocal tariff and maintains that "it is not an accurate representation of available trade data," the country's presidency said.

‘‘This 30% tariff is based on a particular interpretation of the balance of trade between South Africa and the United States. This contested interpretation forms part of the issues under consideration by the negotiating teams from South Africa and the United States,’’ it said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

‘‘Accordingly, South Africa maintains that the 30% reciprocal tariff is not an accurate representation of available trade data. In our interpretation of the available trade data, the average tariff imported goods entering South Africa stands at 7.6%,’’ it said.

‘‘Importantly, 56% of goods enter South Africa at 0% most favoured nation tariff, with 77% of US goods entering the South African market under the 0% duty,’’ the statement added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged receiving a letter from the US confirming the tariff hike, which comes amid tense relations between the two countries.

Implementation delayed

His office said South Africa will continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a ‘‘more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States.’’

This comes hours after the US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on BRICS countries and allies. South Africa isa key member of the bloc.

He also signed an executive order Monday extending the date on which reciprocal tariffs will take effect to August 1.

“I have determined, based on additional information and recommendations from various senior officials, including information on the status of discussions with trading partners, that it is necessary and appropriate to extend the suspension effectuated by Executive Order 14266 until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 1, 2025,” Trump said in the executive order, which was published by the White House.

The previous deadline had been July 9. With respect to China, the separate tariff suspension effectuated by Executive Order 14298 of May 12 remains in effect and is unaltered by this order, it said.

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced tariffs on 14 countries, including a 25% tariff on Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia, a 30% tariff on South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 32% tariff on Indonesia, a 35% tariff on Serbia and Bangladesh, a 36% tariff on Cambodia and Thailand and a 40% tariff on Laos and Myanmar.



