AFRICA
2 min read
M23 rebels seize two villages in DRC, putting Doha deal at risk
M23 rebels have captured two villages in the Masisi territory of DRC's eastern province of North Kivu, despite a recent agreement signed in Qatar.
M23 rebels have seized large swathes of territory in eastern DRC in recent months. / Getty
a day ago

M23 rebels have captured two villages in the Masisi territory of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern province of North Kivu, despite a recent agreement signed in Qatar.

The M23 fighters took control of Ngululu and Ndete, located in the Nyamaboko groupment, following fierce battles on Monday with local self-defence forces known as the Wazalendo.

“The rebel offensive targeted Wazalendo positions in both villages. Faced with the intensity of the fighting, the Wazalendo fled, leaving the villages under M23 control,” resident Kilengo Matheu told Anadolu.

Anticipating the attack, residents of Ngululu and Ndete fled en masse before the arrival of the rebels. Two main waves of displaced persons have been reported: one heading toward the Waloa Yungu groupment in Walikale territory, and the other into the surrounding bush, under extremely precarious conditions.

Doha agreement in jeopardy

The latest military escalation risks jeopardising the Doha agreement, signed two weeks earlier by the Congolese government and the rebels, intended to establish a lasting ceasefire.

Yet fighting continues between M23 forces and Wazalendo militias, who support the Congolese army, across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The security situation remains critical. Troop movements have been observed near recently seized areas, raising fears of a broader resurgence in hostilities.

Humanitarian organisations warn that access to displaced populations is nearly impossible in the active conflict zones, where lack of access to water, food, and shelter have reached critical levels.

SOURCE:AA
