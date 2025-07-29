AFRICA
2 min read
Several killed after Uganda, South Sudanese troops clash near border
Uganda's army has clashed with armed forces in South Sudan, resulting in deaths and injuries, military officials said on Tuesday.
Several killed after Uganda, South Sudanese troops clash near border
The clashes on July 28, 2025 were between Ugandan forces and a South Sudanese detachment of government troops. / Photo: Reuters
20 hours ago

Uganda's army has clashed with armed forces in South Sudan, officials said on Tuesday.

Uganda has been a long-time military supporter of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and announced in March that it had deployed special forces to the country.

The clashes on Monday were between the Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and a South Sudanese detachment of government troops in Central Equatoria State, near their shared border.

"Elements from the armies of two sisterly Republics of South Sudan and Uganda exchanged fires" in Kajo Keji County, the South Sudan army said in a statement.

'Loss of lives and injuries'

It said the chief of its defence staff had spoken with his Ugandan counterpart to ensure hostilities ceased and launch an investigation into how the clashes began.

A statement by Kajo Keji County representatives said the "attack has resulted in loss of lives and injuries from both sides."

The representatives said thousands were forced to flee their homes and were "sheltering in bushes, religious premises and local schools."

Uganda sent troops to support President Salva Kiir when civil war broke out in the country in 2013, just two years after it had gained independence from Sudan.

The war between Kiir and his vice, Riek Machar, lasted five years and left some 400,000 dead before a power-sharing agreement was reached in 2018.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Dangote Refinery drops lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers
South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline
At least 18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 others missing
Côte d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara to seek fourth presidential term
Picture‑perfect Cappadocia becomes latest Turkish region to join Michelin Guides
Türkiye brings all 55 wildfires under control as cooling operations continue
Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel price protests
Niger signs nuclear deal with Russia amid deteriorating ties with West
What does Eurofighter Typhoon acquisition mean for Türkiye's air defence?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Nigerian forces kill 45 in ambush on gang members
New book hails Türkiye's Erdogan as 'Tiger of the Islamic World'
Côte d'Ivoire probes death of Burkina Faso's citizen in prison
Researchers find 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb
President Tinubu receives Nigerian women's team after Africa Cup victory
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us