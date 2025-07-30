AFRICA
2 min read
Trump may skip G20 visit to South Africa, cites problems with policies
South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously urged Trump to attend the G20 summit.
Trump may skip G20 visit to South Africa, cites problems with policies
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving Aberdeen, Scotland, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. / AP
11 hours ago

US President President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might skip the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in South Africa in November and send someone else to represent the United States, citing his disapproval of South African policies.

Asked aboard Air Force One if he planned to attend the summit, Trump said: "No, I think maybe I'll send somebody else, because I've had a lot of problems with South Africa... A lot of people are being killed. So I think I probably won't, I'd like to, but I don't think I will."

The G20, a grouping of 19 countries as well as the European Union and the African Union, is deeply divided on key issues from Russia's war in Ukraine to climate change.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously urged Trump to attend the G20 summit.

Israel genocide

Trump has taken issue with South African domestic and foreign policies - ranging from its land policy to its case accusing Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza.

Trump signed an executive order in February to cut US financial assistance to South Africa. In May, Trump confronted President Ramaphosa with false claims of white genocide and land seizures during a White House meeting.

RELATEDTRT Global - Why is Trump targeting South Africa?

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also boycotted a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa, which has the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025.

Ramaphosa rejects Washington's claims that South Africa will use its land policy to arbitrarily confiscate white-owned land.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Dangote Refinery drops lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers
South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline
At least 18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 others missing
Côte d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara to seek fourth presidential term
Picture‑perfect Cappadocia becomes latest Turkish region to join Michelin Guides
Türkiye brings all 55 wildfires under control as cooling operations continue
Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel price protests
Niger signs nuclear deal with Russia amid deteriorating ties with West
What does Eurofighter Typhoon acquisition mean for Türkiye's air defence?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Nigerian forces kill 45 in ambush on gang members
New book hails Türkiye's Erdogan as 'Tiger of the Islamic World'
Côte d'Ivoire probes death of Burkina Faso's citizen in prison
Researchers find 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb
President Tinubu receives Nigerian women's team after Africa Cup victory
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us