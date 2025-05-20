AFRICA
1 min read
Fire at Angola offshore oil platform injures 17 people
A fire at an offshore Angolan oil platform has left 17 people injured, with four in critical condition.
Fire at Angola offshore oil platform injures 17 people
Angolan authorities say four of the injured victims are in critical condition. / Photo: AFP
14 hours ago

A fire at an offshore Angolan oil platform left 17 injured on Tuesday, with four in serious condition, authorities said.

The fire at Chevron's deep water Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) occurred in the basement of the multi-storey drilling production platform in the Block 14 concession, 97 kilometres (60 miles) offshore of the Cabinda coast.

"The cause of the fire, which broke out in the early hours of the day, is currently under investigation; all of them (17) are now on land and receiving appropriate medical care," the Angolan National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels said in a statement.

Chevron said the incident occurred at a time when the platform was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown, with production halted on May 1.

"The fire broke out at around 3am (0200 GMT) and all personnel have been accounted for," it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us