BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Senegal's credit rating downgraded by S&P over high debt
S&P said it now estimated that the government's debt-to-GDP ratio finished last year at 118%.
Senegal's credit rating downgraded by S&P over high debt
Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko last year termed the public finances situation as "catastrophic." / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Senegal's sovereign credit rating was cut by S&P Global to B- late on Monday and immediately put it back on a negative outlook - effectively another downgrade warning - due to growing concerns about the country's soaring debt levels.

Senegal's recently increased its debt figures following an audit and S&P said it now estimated that the government's debt-to-GDP ratio finished last year at 118%, versus its previous forecast of 104%.

S&P said the decision to put Senegal's rating back on a 'negative outlook' reflected concerns that the higher debt figure, coupled with higher-than-expected financing requirements for this year, and large debt payments next year, would "intensify funding pressures on the government."

RELATEDTRT Global - Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding

"We understand that Senegal's external financing requirements materially exceed our previous estimates, which may complicate negotiations on a new program with the International Monetary Fund," S&P added in its rating review published late on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us