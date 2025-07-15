WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
The clashes between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda have resulted in over 30 deaths and nearly 100 injuries.
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the “bloody developments” that took place between “local armed groups and tribes” in Al-Maqous. / AA
July 15, 2025

The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the “bloody developments” that took place between “local armed groups and tribes” in Al-Maqous. / AA

13 hours ago

Türkiye expressed hope that violence in southern Syria will be "swiftly" brought to an end via local-level dialogue by the government, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"We hope that the violent incidents occurring in southern Syria will be swiftly brought to an end through local-level dialogue by the Syrian government and that security will be established," spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement on Monday.

The remarks came after armed clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in the southern Syrian governorate of Suwayda.

Syria's sovereignty and unity should be the priority in this process, said Keceli.

"Türkiye together with responsible stakeholders of the international community will continue to support efforts to strengthen stability and promote reconciliation in Syria," he added.

More than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured during clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, according to initial Interior Ministry reports.

The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the “bloody developments” that took place between “local armed groups and tribes” in Al-Maqous, Suwayda, late Sunday.

“In this context, the Interior Ministry confirms that units of its forces, in coordination with the Defense Ministry, will intervene directly in the region to resolve the conflict, stop clashes, impose security, prosecute those responsible for the events, and refer them to the competent judiciary,” it added.

Israeli attack

Israeli warplanes carried out an air strike on the outskirts of the countryside of Suwayda city in southern Syria, Syrian media said.

The strike targeted the town of Al-Mazraa in the northwest of Suwayda, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

Early Monday, Syrian security forces launched a security operation in Suwayda to restore order.

Local sources told Anadolu that the fighting began when rival armed groups seized vehicles from one another, prompting a rapid escalation into heavy exchanges involving medium and heavy weapons.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us