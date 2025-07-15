TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day visit to help advance cooperation between the two countries, with participation from the UN Secretary-General among others.
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
The Turkish side expects the meeting to foster a culture of cooperation between the two communities on the island. / Photo: AP
July 15, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend an expanded informal meeting on the Cyprus issue in United States, the foreign ministry sources say.

The two-day gathering is set to take place in New York on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will bring together key figures, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Yorgo Gerapetritis, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty.

The meeting aims to explore ways to advance cooperation between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities on the island.

Leaders agreed on advancing initiatives such as opening new crossing points, environmental issues, renewable energy projects, cemetery restoration and youth-focused technical committees.

This informal meeting is not intended to resume previous negotiations or launch new official talks.

Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN Secretary-General’s envoy for Cyprus, has been actively engaging with leaders and representatives to monitor and advance the process, the sources say. 

Ankara views the gathering as an opportunity to foster a culture of collaboration and promote good neighbourly relations between the two sides, amid ongoing efforts to establish a sustainable and equitable framework for the future of Cyprus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us