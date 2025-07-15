AFRICA
2 min read
Gunmen kill at least 27 people in Nigeria's Plateau state
Gunmen have killed 27 people in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, in the latest bout of violence in the restive region.
Gunmen kill at least 27 people in Nigeria's Plateau state
Gunmen have attacked and killed villagers in Nigeria's Plateau state. / Photo: Reuters
July 15, 2025

Gunmen have killed 27 people in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, in the latest bout of violence in the restive region, local sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Plateau state, like other parts of Nigeria's Middle Belt region, has long suffered deadly farmer-herder clashes over land and natural resources, as well as violence meted out by armed gangs known as "bandits."

Resident Haggai Gankis told AFP that the attackers went into the settlement of Jebu-Rahoss, in the Riyom local government area, on Monday evening, armed with guns and machetes.

He blamed the attack on herdsmen. Another resident, Chuwang David, blamed bandits.

'Shot many people'

"We were asleep overnight, we heard gunshots, the attackers shot many people and they also used machetes," David said.

Da Chomo Moses, another resident, gave the same toll and said he lost three family members.

"Twenty-seven innocent people were shot dead," said Gankis, adding that most of the victims were women.

Local government council chairperson Sati Bature Shuwa confirmed the attack to AFP, but did not give a toll.

Several people hospitalised

Residents said an unknown number of people were sent to the hospital.

For years, heavily armed bandits have intensified their assaults in rural areas in northwest and central Nigeria.

At the same time, Plateau state has been riven by conflicts between herders and farmers over dwindling land and grazing space, exacerbated by population growth and climate change.

Political and economic tensions between locals and those considered outsiders have heightened divisions in recent decades.

Herders say they are also victims of attacks

Attacks across Plateau and neighbouring Benue state left more than 150 people dead in April alone.

While high-profile killings blamed on herders have shocked the country, herders across the region say they are also victims of deadly attacks.

Much of the violence in Plateau occurs in areas with little police presence.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us