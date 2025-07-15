Senegal has begun recalculating its gross domestic product using an updated base year in a move that could result in an improvement in its debt metrics, its finance ministry said on Tuesday in response to a credit rating downgrade.

Senegal revealed last year it had billions of dollars of previously unreported debt, leading the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to suspend its lending programme and triggering a series of ratings downgrades and a sharp sell-off in its government bond market.

The IMF is awaiting final details on the extent of the misreporting and how it was able to take place before possibly restarting its programme with the West African nation.

The government has been working on a "GDP rebasing exercise" the finance ministry said in a statement, the results of which are expected to be published in the coming months.

'More accurate picture'

"This exercise, which has been in preparation for some time, will provide a more accurate picture of the size of the Senegalese economy by adopting a scope aligned with its level of economic development," the ministry said, without providing an estimate of the likely revision.

Updating the base year that a country uses to calculate its economic output is an internationally accepted practice. It is meant to take into account new emerging industries and other developments, but it can raise questions among economists when it results in big debt-to-GDP improvements.

The finance ministry statement was responding to a credit rating downgrade by S&P late on Monday, in which the agency warned the government's debt-to-GDP ratio had jumped to almost 120%.

S&P debt figures had not taken account of the potential impact of the ongoing rebasing exercise, however, the finance ministry said.

Senegal's international bonds lose value

Senegal's international bonds , which have lost over a quarter of their value since September's hidden debt announcements, rose following the government's post-rating downgrade response.

The country's 2033 maturity climbed by almost 1.6 cents to 66 cents on the dollar – a third below its face value.

Neither Senegal's finance ministry nor the IMF responded immediately to requests for comments on the GDP rebasing plan.

Some observers remained sceptical of the long-term effectiveness of the exercise.

Revenue and foreign exchange generation

Aurelie Martin, emerging market fixed income analyst at Ninety One, said Senegal's long-term stability will also require it to ensure revenue and foreign exchange generation.

"A higher GDP mechanically results in a lower debt-to-GDP ratio, which is undoubtedly positive. It is not however a silver bullet," she said.