AFRICA
2 min read
Body of former President Buhari arrives in Nigeria for burial
The body was taken from London, where former President Buhari passed away, to Katsina state for burial on Tuesday.
Body of former President Buhari arrives in Nigeria for burial
The body of the former Nigerian President Buhari arrives in Nigeria from London. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday for burial in his hometown of Daura.

The former leader is set to be laid to rest in his family compound.

Buhari, who died at the age of 82 in a London clinic on Sunday after a prolonged illness, ruled Nigeria first as a military leader in the 1980s and then later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Pay last respects

Residents of Daura and visitors, including high profile personalities, have been making their way to his home to pay their respects.

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima led a government delegation accompanying the body of the former Nigerian leader from London. President Bola Tinubu received the body on arrival.

After arriving in the city of Katsina, the convoy will travel by road to the town of Daura, about 83 kilometres, where the body will laid to rest.

But as his body made its way from England on Tuesday, a massive security was deployed to ensure smooth burial.

High profile politicians, including Nigeria’s current President Bola Tinubu, his deputy Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Guinea Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zein, are among thousands of people attending the burial.

Nigerian government declared Tuesday a public holiday and ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honour of the late president.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us