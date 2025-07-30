AFRICA
1 min read
African Union says does 'not recognise' Sudan parallel government
African Union urges all Member States and the international community to reject the fragmentation of Sudan and not recognise the parallel government.
African Union says does 'not recognise' Sudan parallel government
RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo speaks during a press conference in Khartoum. / Reuters
10 hours ago

The African Union said on Wednesday it would not recognise a "so-called parallel government" in Sudan, urging its members to follow suit.

A bitter two-year civil war in Sudan has pitted the government against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which announced it was forming a government and appointed a prime minister on Saturday.

The AU's Peace and Security Council "called on all AU Member States and the international community to reject the fragmentation of Sudan and not recognise the so-called "parallel government" which has serious consequences on the peace efforts and the existential future of the country," it said in a statement.

Sudan's military-backed government has denounced the RSF's formation of a parallel administration, calling it a “phantom government”.

The RSF controls much of western Sudan, including the vast Darfur region and several other areas, but is being pushed back from central Sudan by the army, which has recently regained control of the capital, Khartoum.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Dangote Refinery drops lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers
South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline
At least 18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 others missing
Côte d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara to seek fourth presidential term
Picture‑perfect Cappadocia becomes latest Turkish region to join Michelin Guides
Türkiye brings all 55 wildfires under control as cooling operations continue
Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel price protests
Niger signs nuclear deal with Russia amid deteriorating ties with West
What does Eurofighter Typhoon acquisition mean for Türkiye's air defence?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Nigerian forces kill 45 in ambush on gang members
New book hails Türkiye's Erdogan as 'Tiger of the Islamic World'
Côte d'Ivoire probes death of Burkina Faso's citizen in prison
Researchers find 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb
President Tinubu receives Nigerian women's team after Africa Cup victory
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us