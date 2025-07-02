Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that those acting "insolently" towards the Prophet Muhammad and other prophets will be held accountable before the law.

"We will follow up on this," Erdogan said on Tuesday, after satirical magazine Leman, in its June 26 edition, featured a caricature that alluded to the recent Israel-Iran conflict and portrayed the Prophet Muhammad and the Prophet Moses shaking hands over a city reduced to rubble.

"It is a clear, vile provocation, done under the guise of humour," the Turkish president added, stressing that the country's security and judiciary officials "immediately took action regarding this hate crime," with the magazine in question having been confiscated, and necessary processes have been initiated.

The disrespect shown by some "immoral" individuals, "devoid of this nation's values and devoid of decency and manners," towards the Prophet Muhammad is "absolutely inadmissible," he stated.

In his speech at a meeting with Türkiye's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial heads, Erdogan called on especially young people not to let their anger cloud their reason.

He added that as long as they are in power, they "will not tolerate anyone insulting our sacred values."

Four people in police custody

Four individuals were taken into police custody on Tuesday in Istanbul in connection with the publication of a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

The detentions came as part of an ongoing investigation launched ex officio by Istanbul prosecutors for the crime of "publicly insulting religious values."

On X, Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun also condemned the publication of the caricature, saying that Türkiye "will not allow these reckless individuals who immorally attack the lofty values of our nation any opportunity.”

"This insult and disrespect towards our Prophet, the only guide of Muslims, cannot be masked with freedom of the press," Altun said, adding that "this sick mentality" will "definitely" be held accountable before the law.

He also called for acting with common sense.

In another post on X, Altun said all units of the state are taking necessary steps "against this ugly attack on our beliefs and values."

"It is of great importance for our citizens to maintain their peace and not be provoked," he added, stressing that they are pursuing the issue "with determination."

Any undesirable incidents that may occur around the magazine's building are being prevented "thanks to measures taken by our security forces," Altun said.

In Islam, visual depictions of the prophets are forbidden. Both the last Prophet Muhammed and the earlier Prophet Moses – also revered in Judaism and Christianity – are included in this prohibition.