BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to negotiate trade deal
Trump imposed a 31% tax on U.S. imports from South Africa in April as part of his global "reciprocal" tariffs.
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to negotiate trade deal
Ramaphosa held a meeting with Trump at the White House in May. / Reuters
July 1, 2025

South Africa has asked for more time to negotiate a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration before his higher tariff regime goes into effect on July 9, Pretoria's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Trump imposed a 31% tax on U.S. imports from South Africa in April as part of his global "reciprocal" tariffs, before pausing their application for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

South Africa aims to secure a trade deal that would exempt some of its key exports from the tariffs, including autos, auto parts, steel, and aluminum. It has offered to buy liquefied natural gas from the United States in exchange.

It is also seeking a maximum tariff application of 10% as a worst-case scenario, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.

Template for engagements

South African officials met with Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa Connie Hamilton in Luanda last week, and learned that the U.S. was developing a template to use for its engagements with African countries, the statement said.

"In view of this development..., African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline to enable countries to prepare their proposed deals in accordance with the new template," it said.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. is South Africa's second-largest bilateral trading partner after China. In addition to car parts and other manufactured goods, South Africa exports agricultural products to the U.S. and stands to lose about 35,000 jobs in the citrus industry if the tariffs take effect.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa first presented the proposed trade deal during his visit to the White House in May, when Trump confronted him with false claims of a "genocide" against whites in South Africa. Ramaphosa later said constructive discussions had followed.

"We urge South African industry to exercise strategic patience and not take decisions in haste, and that government will continue to use every avenue to engage the U.S. government to find amicable solutions," said Trade Minister Parks Tau.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us