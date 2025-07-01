The African Union Commission (AUC), on Tuesday extended "warmest congratulations" to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia on the country’s 65th independence anniversary. Somalia celebrates its Independence Day on July 1.

Chairperson of AUC, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, highlighted the historical significance of the day, noting that July 1, 1960, marked a testament to the unity, resilience, and determination of the Somali people.

"As you commemorate this important milestone, I pay tribute to the generations of Somalis whose sacrifices made this day possible," Youssouf stated in a congratulatory statement.

The AUC said Somalia's journey since independence is one "marked by courage, perseverance, and a commitment to building a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Somalia."

Türkiye celebrates Somalia

Türkiye also congratulated Somalia on its 65th independence anniversary, with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs praising the "friendly and brotherly" relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations to friendly and brotherly Somalia on the occasion of its National Day," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

RELATED TRT Global - Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel

Somalia's independence on July 1, 1960, was a result of the unification of two distinct colonial territories - previously ruled by Britain and Italy.