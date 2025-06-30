Egypt has called on Iran to resume indirect negotiations with the US regarding the Iranian nuclear programme “as soon as possible.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelattay, speaking over the phone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, said restarting talks is the best path for building trust and reducing regional tensions, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

He emphasised the importance of stabilising the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and called for collective efforts to maintain calm and avoid renewed escalation.

The top Egyptian diplomat reaffirmed Cairo’s support for regional security through diplomatic and negotiated solutions, expressing Egypt’s readiness to assist all efforts aimed at achieving a political solution that would enhance regional stability.

Deadly Iran-Israel conflict

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iranian authorities.

The US also bombed Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities in an escalation of the conflict.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict, which erupted two days before a sixth round of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.