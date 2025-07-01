AFRICA
Mali army thwarts seven insurgent attacks, kills at least 80 terrorists
The Malian army has foiled seven coordinated terrorist attacks targeting citizens and security forces.
The Malian military continues to face an insurgent threat, which has persisted over the years. / Photo: AP
July 1, 2025

The Malian army foiled seven coordinated terror attacks on Tuesday, targeting citizens as well as defence and security forces, and "neutralised" more than 80 terrorists.

"The forces of evil" attacked the localities of Niono, Molodo, Sandare, Kay, Diboli, Nioro du Sahel, and Gogi, Colonel Souleymane Dembele, the Malian army's director of public relations, said in a video message.

“The enemy suffered significant losses wherever they attacked the defence and security forces,” he said.

Dembele said the Malian forces recovered weapons, ammunition, radio equipment, motorcycles, and cars.

Longstanding security problem

He praised the defence and security forces' commitment to protecting the population and their property and thanked the people of the West African nation for their "unwavering" support and determination in assisting Malian forces in counterterrorism.

Although Dembele provided no information about the terrorists' identities, Mali has been going through a security crisis since 2012, fuelled by separatist movements and terrorist attacks, particularly in the country's northern and central regions.

Last December, five armed separatist groups in the country announced an alliance, forming the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), which seeks independence for certain regions of northern Mali.

The alliance includes the High Council for Azawad Unity (HCUA), the National Movement for Azawad Liberation (MNLA), and rebel factions of the Azawad Arab Movement (MAA) and Imghad Tuareg Self-Defence Group and Allies (GATIA).

The Malian government regards these groups, as well as the al-Qaida-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) and the Macina Liberation Front (FLM), as terrorist organisations.

SOURCE:AA
