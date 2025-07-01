TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye mobilises massive response to tackle surging forest fires
Firefighting teams are working continuously to tackle fires, supported by an extensive aerial fleet that includes 27 planes, 105 helicopters, and 14 drones.
Türkiye mobilises massive response to tackle surging forest fires
Efforts continue to extinguish wildfires in Türkiye. / AA
July 1, 2025

Türkiye is witnessing a significant rise in forest fires with the onset of the summer season, with official figures showing 1,516 fires recorded since June 1.

In a statement on X on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that firefighting teams are working around the clock, supported by an extensive aerial fleet that includes 27 planes, 105 helicopters, and 14 drones to deal with the challenge.

Nearly 6,000 fire trucks and initial response vehicles, along with 25,000 forestry personnel, have been mobilised to contain the blazes.

“So far, 1,507 fires have been brought under control. The air crews have conducted 10,260 sorties, dropping more than 33,000 tons of water to douse the flames,” Erdogan added.

He also said that 31 people have been detained on suspicion of causing the fires. Ten have been formally arrested, while another ten were released under judicial supervision pending further investigation.

President Erdoğan extended his well-wishes to citizens affected by the fires and warned that almost all forest fires are, unfortunately, caused by human negligence or intent.

“Our state is, of course, taking every possible precaution, but I want to remind everyone that the most important measure is to avoid causing fires in the first place,” Erdoğan said, calling on citizens to exercise maximum caution over the next two months to protect Türkiye’s “Green Homeland.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us