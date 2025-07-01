A Tunisian court has sentenced lawyer and commentator Sonia Dahmani to two extra years in prison over statements she made alleging mistreatment of migrants, her legal representative said on Monday evening.

Dahmani, 60, was already serving a two-year sentence after being arrested by masked men at Tunisia's bar association in May last year.

"The court sentenced Sonia Dahmani to two years in prison," her legal representative Sami Ben Ghazi told AFP news agency.

Dahmani is a critic of President Kais Saied and received the latest sentence over a radio broadcast made last May in which she was found to have criticised the existence of cemeteries and buses reserved for black people in certain parts of the country.

She is facing a string of charges in separate cases brought under legislation introduced by Saied in 2022 to combat "false information and rumours".

She is currently serving two prison sentences, totalling 26 months, for breaking the legislation.

Saied, elected in 2019, has ruled Tunisia by decree since a 2021 power grab.

Since then dozens of opponents, lawyers, journalists and activists have been imprisoned under Decree 54, which he enacted to criminalise the spread of "false news", anti-terrorism legislations or "plotting against the state".