Turkish president emphasises strong support for Syria's territorial integrity in Eid al Fitr address
"We will not allow those who want to sabotage, Syria’s territorial integrity and perpetuate instability on our southern borders," says Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan expects the PKK/YPG terror groups to dissolve themselves and “lay down arms completely without any further delay.” / AA
March 30, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye would not allow the sabotage of Syria’s territorial integrity and the festering of instability across its southern border.

In a statement for Eid al Fitr on Sunday -- the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan --Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye would “continue the work we have initiated in line with our ‘Türkiye without terrorism’ goal in accordance with our road map.”

He warned that Ankara did not have “unlimited patience” on the issue and he expects the PKK/YPG terror groups to dissolve themselves and “lay down arms completely without any further delay.”

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, children and infants.

The YPG/PYD, which also uses the name SDF, is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, while the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria along Türkiye’s borders.

SOURCE:AA
