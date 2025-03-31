AFRICA
Morocco's King Mohammed pardons over 1500 prisoners on Eid al-Fitr
In Morocco, the king can pardon prisoners convicted of various crimes on national or religious day.
Pardoning prison inmates is a customary practice in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays. / Reuters
March 31, 2025

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has granted clemency to 1,533 prisoners on the occasion of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that 31 of those pardoned had been convicted of extremism and terrorism-related offences.

They were reportedly granted royal leniency after renouncing extremism, revising their ideological views, and expressing their commitment to national principles.

In Morocco, the king can pardon prisoners convicted of various crimes on national or religious days in accordance with Article 58 of the Constitution.

Morocco king pardons over two thousand prisoners - TRT Afrika

Among those pardoned, 2,278 are currently incarcerated, while 182 are serving their sentences outside prison, the Ministry of Justice said.

In January this year, a royal decree by King Mohammed VI pardoned 1,304 inmates sentenced by Moroccan courts on the anniversary of a national holiday for the Kingdom.

In July 2024, over 2000 prisoners in Morocco saw their sentences reduced or pardoned as part of ceremonies to mark Morocco's King Mohammed VI's 25th anniversary on the throne.

