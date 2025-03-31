The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, on Sunday vowed to return to Khartoum "stronger than ever," days after the army retook control of the capital.

In a recorded message, Hemedti acknowledged recent RSF ‘‘withdrawals’’ in Omdurman, saying: "These were strategic repositioning decisions’’.

"Yes, we left Khartoum, but we will return stronger than ever," he added.

‘No negotiations’

Hemedti ruled out any negotiations with the army. "We will not engage in dialogue or agreements with them, only the gun will decide."

On Saturday, the army retook control of Libya Market in western Omdurman, a key RSF stronghold since the war began in April 2023.

On Thursday, the army announced it had cleared the last RSF pockets in Khartoum after regaining control of the capital’s airport, security headquarters, and several neighbourhoods in the east and south for the first time since April 2023.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.