AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan war: Paramilitary RSF vows to fight on despite losses
The Sudanese army, which has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since 2023, has made significant gains in recent weeks, retaking key cities, including the capital Khartoum.
Sudan war: Paramilitary RSF vows to fight on despite losses
The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023. / Reuters
March 31, 2025

The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, on Sunday vowed to return to Khartoum "stronger than ever," days after the army retook control of the capital.

In a recorded message, Hemedti acknowledged recent RSF ‘‘withdrawals’’ in Omdurman, saying: "These were strategic repositioning decisions’’.

"Yes, we left Khartoum, but we will return stronger than ever," he added.

‘No negotiations’

Hemedti ruled out any negotiations with the army. "We will not engage in dialogue or agreements with them, only the gun will decide."

On Saturday, the army retook control of Libya Market in western Omdurman, a key RSF stronghold since the war began in April 2023.

On Thursday, the army announced it had cleared the last RSF pockets in Khartoum after regaining control of the capital’s airport, security headquarters, and several neighbourhoods in the east and south for the first time since April 2023.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us