Ramadan's grand finale: African heads of state, royals and masses in colourful Eid celebrations
In Sudan, Eid celebrations added to the excitement of the army's declaration that Khartoum was free, as muslim faithful in Tanzania stood shoulder to shoulder with their president, Samia Suluhu during prayers.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu interacts freely with fellow Muslim faithful during Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Dar es Salam. / State House, Dar es Salaam
Sylvia ChebetSylvia Chebet
March 31, 2025

Sudanese gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers in Omdurman, where bullet-riddled mosques bore witness to nearly two years of fighting, and in Port Sudan, where many fled to during the conflict.

During the prayers, there were calls for peace and hopes of reuniting families scattered by war as many expressed their longing for an end to the bloodshed and a return to their homes.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and his deputy Kashim Shettima joined thousands of worshippers in the capital Abuja for the Eid prayers.

‘‘As Ramadan ends, may its blessings remain with us. May our sacrifices birth renewal, and our dear nation find peace and progress,’’ President Tinubu said.

Like in many parts of the world, Eid is a time to showcase vibrant cultures and traditions in northern Nigeria, particularly the riding of horses, known as Durbar. This is mainly a parade by royals

In South Sudan, where political tensions have recently heightened following the arrest of Vice President Riek Machar, soldiers also interacted freely with locals as they

In Tanzania Muslim faithful stood shoulder to shoulder with their President Samia Suluhu during the Eid Prayers at Dar es Salaam’s Mohammed VI Mosque, the headquarters of the National Muslim Council of Tanzania.

In Kenya’s Coastal city of Mombasa, thousands thronged the Tononoka grounds for the prayers, while their counterparts in the Capital Nairobi gathered at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Grounds.

Muslim faithful in the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo also attended Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Kadutu Concorde stadium, in Bukavu, South Kivu province and in Beni, North Kivu province.

Meanwhile in Somalia, Muslim faithful gathered at the university football stadium in Hodan district of Mogadishu for Eid al-Fitr prayers.

In South Africa, a volunteer from Cape Town's NGO, Nakhlistan prepared more than 180 pots of food for less fortunate families ahead of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Eid celebrations, however, go beyond prayers and feasting. For many women, it is also the moment to display the latest trends in fashion and meticulous henna creations that are drawn by hand with impeccable precision.

