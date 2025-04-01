AFRICA
Police arrest dozens in Zimbabwe amid protests
Zimbabwean police accuse those arrested of promoting violence in connection with pockets of protests against the government.
Security forces were out in force Monday. / Reuters
April 1, 2025

At least 95 people have been arrested in Zimbabwe on charges of promoting public violence for taking part in demonstrations that called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to leave power, police said on Tuesday.

The group appeared before a court the day after Monday's protests mobilised by a one-time veteran of Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party.

The men and women in custody were among 200 people who had gathered at Harare’s Freedom Square and thrown stones at police, also temporarily barricading a main road, according to a copy of the police charges.

They had chanted slogans such as "Enough is Enough" and "Mnangagwa must go", it said.

‘Breaching the peace’

These acts were unlawful in terms of laws against breaching the peace and participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, it said.

Monday's demonstrations were called by a veteran of the ZANU-PF, Blessed Geza, who spoke out against moves by a faction of the party to keep Mnangagwa, 82, in power beyond the end of his term in 2028. Mnangagwa has not said whether he will seek to extend his rule.

Security forces were out in force on Monday, and the demonstrations were limited, but shops, schools and businesses were closed in what many said amounted to a stay-away protest.

SOURCE:AFP
