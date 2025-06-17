AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan conflict a 'crisis of humanity': UN mission
A UN mission in Sudan has described the situation in the war-hit country as "a crisis of humanity."
Sudan conflict a 'crisis of humanity': UN mission
Deadly fighting in Sudan has raged since mid-April 2023. / Photo: Reuters
2 hours ago

A UN mission in Sudan on Tuesday described the situation in the war-torn country as "a crisis of humanity."

Sudan has been gripped by more than two years of war between its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and efforts by international mediators to halt the fighting have so far failed.

"Let me be clear, what is happening in Sudan is not only a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity itself," Mona Rishmawi, an expert member of the United Nations' fact-finding mission, said in a statement.

Rishmawi spoke of "widespread" sexual violence, children dying of hunger and blocked humanitarian aid.

'Quieter, more brutal war'

"While the bombs and bullets dominate the headlines in Sudan, a quieter but more brutal, perhaps, war is being waged on the bodies of women, girls and marginalised communities," she added in comments to reporters.

Since April 2023, the war in Sudan has pitted army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his erstwhile ally Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the RSF.

The conflict has led to thousands of deaths and to the displacement of 14.3 million people, making Sudan the world's largest forced displacement situation, according to the UN refugee agency.

Civilians 'pay highest price'

The UN mission described the increasing use by both sides of heavy weapons in populated areas.

"Civilians continue to pay the highest price," said Mohamed Chande Othman, the mission's chair, speaking of an "increasingly complex, brutal" conflict.

According to the mission, both sides are manipulating humanitarian aid.

"Hunger itself is being used as a weapon. Humanitarian aid, as we just heard, is not simply blocked. It is deliberately manipulated," Rishmawi said.

Despite Sudan's refusal to allow access inside the country, the mission continues its investigative work, which includes compiling a confidential list of perpetrators of abuses.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gunmen attack in central Nigeria forces thousands to flee
Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Lagat 'steps aside' amid blogger's death probe
Israel-Iran conflict: South Africa asks citizens in Tehran to register with embassy
US distances itself from Israel's unprovoked strikes on Iran amid escalating conflict: Report
G7 confronts Israel-Iran crisis as Trump dominates summit
Tanzania opposition leader Lissu to be 'own lawyer' in treason trial
Third batch of South African soldiers returns from DRC
Hamas expresses support for Iran amid unprovoked Israeli strikes
Trump considers travel ban on 25 more African countries
Trump blocks Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, US officials say
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Police break up Nigeria protest after deadly attack
Trump says 'it's possible' for US to get involved in Iran-Israel conflict
Zimbabwe hearings over Mugabe-era massacre to start on June 26
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us