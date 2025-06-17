Belgian prosecutors said on Tuesday that they were seeking to put a 92-year-old former diplomat on trial over the 1961 killing of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.

Etienne Davignon is the only one still alive among 10 Belgians who were accused of complicity in the murder of the independence icon in a 2011 lawsuit filed by Lumumba's children.

If he goes on trial, Davignon would be the first Belgian official to face justice in the more than six decades since Lumumba was murdered.

A fiery critic of Belgium's colonial rule, Lumumba became his country's first prime minister after it gained independence in 1960.

Body dissolved in acid

But he fell out with the former colonial power and with the United States and was ousted in a coup a few months after taking office.

He was executed on January 17, 1961, aged just 35, in the southern region of Katanga, with the support of Belgian mercenaries.

His body was dissolved in acid and never recovered.

Davignon, who went on to be a vice president of the European Commission in the 1980s, was a trainee diplomat at the time of the assassination.

'Unlawful detention and transfer' of Lumumba

He is accused of involvement in the "unlawful detention and transfer" of Lumumba at the time he was taken prisoner and his "humiliating and degrading treatment", the prosecutor's office said.

But prosecutors added that a charge of intent to kill should be dropped.

It is now up to a magistrate to decide if the trial should proceed, following a hearing on the case set for January 2026.

"We're moving in the right direction. What we're seeking is, first and foremost, the truth," Juliana Lumumba, the daughter of the former Congolese premier, told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

Tooth returned

The prosecutor's decision is the latest step in Belgium's decades-long reckoning with the role it played in Lumumba's killing.

In 2022, Belgium returned a tooth – the last remains of Lumumba – to his family in a bid to turn a page on the grim chapter of its colonial past.

The tooth was seized by Belgian authorities in 2016 from the daughter of a policeman, Gerard Soete.

A Belgian parliamentary commission of enquiry concluded in 2001 that Belgium had "moral responsibility" for the assassination, and the government presented the country's "apologies" a year later.