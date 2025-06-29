AFRICA
At least 11 people killed after Sudan gold mine collapses
A gold mine has collapsed in northeastern Sudan and killed at least 11 people, local media reported on Sunday.
A weak regulatory framework has been cited as a major contributor to gold mine tragedies in Sudan. / Photo: AFP
June 29, 2025

At least 11 people have been killed in a gold mine collapse in northeastern Sudan, local media reported on Sunday.

The mine collapsed on Saturday in Howaid desert in the Nile River State, the local newspaper Alrakoba said.

Witnesses said large volumes of sand and rocks collapsed on miners while working at a rudimentary site known for unregulated mining activity.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the absence of heavy machinery and professional rescue teams slowing the retrieval of dozens of bodies from the rubble, they added.

Hazardous conditions

A similar collapse occurred at the same location two months ago, causing injuries.

The tragedy has renewed criticism over weak government oversight and poor infrastructure at artisanal mining sites where thousands work under hazardous conditions without formal regulation or safety standards.

SOURCE:AA
By Nuri Aden
