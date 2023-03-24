AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Five migrants die, 28 missing after boat capsizes in Tunisia
According to the United Nations, more than 20,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since 2014.
Five migrants die, 28 missing after boat capsizes in Tunisia
Migrants / Photo: AFP
March 24, 2023

At least five African migrants have died, and at least 28 others are missing after four small boats sank off the coast of Tunisia.

The migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, an official of a local rights group said on Thursday.

Romadan Ben Omar of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES) said 38 people, mainly from Ivory Coast, were on board the boat.

He said coast guards rescued five of the migrants and recovered five bodies following the accident off the coast of the southern city of Sfax.

The city has recently become a transit hub for migrants from Africa and the Middle East travelling to Europe.

Previously, Libya was the main launch pad for migrants from the region. Deadly boat accidents involving African migrants attempting to reach Europe have become frequent in recent years.

According to the United Nations, more than 20,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since 2014.

Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us