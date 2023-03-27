AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Marburg: Tanzania quarantines more than 200 people
The Tanzanian government says it plans to deploy more than 1300 ad hoc health workers to tackle the deadly Marburg virus in Kagera region where at least eight cases have been confirmed
Marburg: Tanzania quarantines more than 200 people
Marburg cases have been confirmed in Tanzania after laboratory tests. The government and WHO have deployed health workers. / Others
March 27, 2023

The number of people quarantined in Tanzania due to the Marburg virus has increased from 193 to 205.

Those quarantined – all in Kegera region - are being closely monitored for symptoms of the deadly virus after they came into contact with infected people, according to Tanzania’s health minister Ummy Mwalimu.

Visiting the region, Mwalimu told journalists that health professionals would continue to monitor those quarantined for at least 21 days – the incubation period of the virus.

She said the number of Marburg cases has not increased. The authorities had announced that at least eight cases of the hemorrhagic disease including five deaths had been confirmed in the East African country.

The minister advised people to take precautionary measures including frequently washing their hands, using sanitizer and avoiding handshakes.

Mwalilmu said the authorities were planning to deploy 1, 322 newly employed ad hoc health workers to educate residents of the region on how to prevent themselves from contracting the Marburg virus.

Facilities were also being provided to intensify temperature testing and handwashing in public places including bus stations.

The Tanzanian authorities and the World Health Organisation have been working to contain the disease while East African countries say they are on high alert.

Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us